Police ID 27-year-old Wilsonville man hit, killed in Salem crosswalk

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was hit and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Salem.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Center Street and 12th Street Northeast at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Marshall Leslie of Wilsonville was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver of an eastbound Cadillac SUV.
Leslie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the 35-year-old driver may have experienced a medical issue before running a red light at 12th Street, leading to the collision. The driver stayed at the scene and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
No citations or arrests have been made in this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
