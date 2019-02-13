Police ID 43-year-old woman found dead in car in SE Portland; death considered suspicious

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 43-year-old woman who was found dead in a car in a southeast Portland parking lot.
Officers responded to the 13500 block of Southeast Division Street at 12:27 a.m. Feb. 7 on a report that someone had found a body in a vehicle.
Based on the preliminary investigation, homicide detectives were called out to the scene.
The person who died was identified Wednesday as 43-year-old Jaquona Lakaya Goggans. Police are describing her death as suspicious, but no further details were released about the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466.
