Police ID 82-year-old woman hit, killed in unmarked crosswalk in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An 82-year-old woman died Friday morning after she was hit by a driver in southeast Portland.
Louanna Battams suffered critical injuries after she hit by the car on Southeast Foster Road Thursday night. She died at a hospital Friday morning.
According to police, the driver was headed east on the road and hit Battams in an unmarked crosswalk near Southeast 71st Avenue. The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to law enforcement.
Southeast Foster Road was temporarily closed in the area for several hours.
Officers report this is the 26th traffic-related death of 2019. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Chris Johnson at 503-823-4028.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
