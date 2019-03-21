PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified an 85-year-old woman hit and killed by a driver in southwest Portland earlier this week.
Ortrud F. Vatheuer, of Portland, was hit Tuesday just before 7 a.m. at Southwest Carson Street and Southwest 45th Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Authorities pronounced Vatheuer dead at the scene after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
Law enforcement says the driver who hit Vatheuer fled the scene after the crash.
PPB investigators Thursday said they are still looking for information about the identity of that driver and the vehicle involved in the crash.
Police Tuesday said the involved vehicle is believed to be a red or burgundy older van and was last seen northbound on SW 45th Avenue.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
