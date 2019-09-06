PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 26-year-old woman who died Thursday after firefighters rescued her from a burning apartment building in Portland over the weekend.
Sarah Oxenreider died at the hospital after the fire early Sunday morning in the 3900 block of North Albina Street, according to police. Firefighters responded to the blaze Sunday around 1:40 a.m. after emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls.
Oxenreider after being rescued was rushed to the Emanuel Burn Center in serious condition, fire authorities said. Just prior to the rescue, another man had jumped to safety from his second-story window. He was evaluated by medics and transported to Emanuel Hospital with minor injuries.
Homicide detectives are working with arson investigators to investigate the woman’s death.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the fire or the circumstances leading up to it to contact Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 or at brad.clifton@portlandpolice.org or Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
