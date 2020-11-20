PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified an 18-year-old driver who died in a crash in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Vancouver Way at 2:14 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Obduwier Romero-Moreno, 18, of Portland, was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when his 1994 two-door Chevrolet Camaro struck a curb and possibly went airborne before crashing into a tree nearly 20 feet from the curb.
Police said the tree prevented the car from falling down a 30-foot embankment, but the impact between the car and the tree was “extremely severe.”
Romero-Moreno was pinned in the car and critically injured. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, however he was later pronounced dead.
Due to the location and late hour of the crash, there were no known witnesses and no apparent possibilities for surveillance video. However, the crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who saw Romero-Moreno’s car driving on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after 2 a.m. to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Yeah, I too was once a 18 Y.O. And like so many thousands, no, millions, considered myself a highly skilled driver. Some of us lived. Some of us died. And some of us have spent lifetimes with crippled, broken bodies because of that delusion. Driving and speed were not "transportation," but was more a stimulus, an entertainment in our foolish nascent lives. And like the children of today, the fact that we had escaped a few situations made us think we were founts of skill, knowledge, and wisdom. Some will learn, some will not be taught at any price. So sad. Too bad. "Next!"
