SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified an 18-year-old shot and killed at a park in Salem on Wednesday night.
Andrew Ray Rosas, of Salem, was one of two people shot at Hoover School City Park, located in the 1200 block of Savage Road Northeast, around 10:45 p.m., according to law enforcement.
Rosas and the other person, an 18-year-old girl, were transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital, where Rosas later died, police said. The 18-year-old girl remains in stable condition, law enforcement said on Thursday.
Detectives continue to investigate and have not released any additional information. Anyone with additional details about the shooting is asked to call the Salem Police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
