PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 22-year-old man killed in a shooting in northeast Portland on Tuesday night.
Jordan Lee Louis, of Portland, died from multiple gunshot wound, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, who deemed his death a homicide.
Louis was shot at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of Northeast Dekum Street. The street was closed to all traffic between northeast 7th Avenue and northeast 13th Avenue while detectives investigated.
Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Billy Winters at 503.823.0466, William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.
