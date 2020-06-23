Police ID 22-year-old who died following crash with MAX train in SW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed by a MAX train near Providence Park over the weekend.
Addison Robert Loda, 22, was hit near the 1700 block of Southwest Yamhill Street on Saturday.
Investigators, including officers with the Transit Police Division, responded around 11:10 p.m. Loda was pronounced dead at the scene.
Loda’s family has been notified and not additional information was released.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call detectives at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
