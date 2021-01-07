TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 26-year-old domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by a Tigard officer.
Tigard police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Bonita Road at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday.
Based on the investigation, the officers attempted to arrest Jacob Ryan McDuff on domestic violence charges.
Officers confronted McDuff in his vehicle, according to investigators, and discovered that he was armed with a knife.
Police said McDuff refused to surrender, and during a struggle to arrest him, a Tigard officer shot and killed McDuff.
The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Washington County Major Crimes Team. No further details were released Thursday about this case.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated that anyone in a domestic violence situation who needs emergency help to call the Washington County Domestic Violence Resource Center 24-hour CRISIS HOTLINE at 503-469-8620. If there is an immediate danger, call 9-1-1.
