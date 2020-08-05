PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a 32-year-old man found dead in north Portland last month.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of North Marine Drive just after 11 p.m. on July 26, arriving to find Derrick James Jensen, of Sandy, dead at the scene, according to detectives.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday determined Jensen’s cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.
No additional information has been released, including possible suspect information.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact investigators Michael Greenlee 503-823-0871 michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Brad Clifton 503-823-0696 brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
