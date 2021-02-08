PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland.
Police identified the victim Monday as 60-year-old Karen McClure of Portland.
Officers responded to a person struck by a car near Southeast Stark Street and 136th Avenue at 6:52 p.m. Saturday.
McClure was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who hit McClure left the scene. The suspect and involved vehicle in this case are still outstanding, according to police, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
