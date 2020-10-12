Police ID 70-year-old bicyclist hit, killed in Keizer; driver, 93, located by police

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Police provided an update Monday on a deadly collision involving a bicyclist and a driver in Keizer.
Emergency crews responded to the 6100 block of Windsor Island Road North at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said Andrew Otho Polston, 70, of Keizer, was lawfully riding his bicycle north on Windsor Island Road when he was struck by the driver of a 1973 Dodge van.
Polston was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Friday the driver did not stay at the scene and the case was being investigated as a hit-and-run.
On Monday, police said they had located the driver, a 93-year-old man from Salem. The driver has not been arrested and the case remains under investigation, according to police.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review and determination of any potential charges.
No further details were released about the investigation.
