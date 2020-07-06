SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a Beaverton man they say drowned near the mouth of the Seaside Estuary last week.
Lloyd Arthur Costello, 55, was reported to have been kayaking in the area in the hours leading up to the discovery of his body at approximately 3 p.m. on July 3, according to law enforcement.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly found Costello thanks to help from a 911 caller. Crews attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.
Costello was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information was reported by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.