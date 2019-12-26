GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police identified the 17-year-old that died riding their bike Monday evening.
The Gresham Police Department said officers responded to the crash at 9 p.m. after it was reported a bicyclist was hit at Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast 4th Street.
The bicyclist was found dead at the scene, according to police.
Police identified the bicyclist as 17-year-old Jayden Auberry, of Portland.
The driver is identified as 62-year-old Daniel Keller, of Portland.
Police said Keller is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment and speed do not appear to be factors.
The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash.
No arrests or citations have been issued.
Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
