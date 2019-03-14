GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a bicyclist seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon after they say he was hit by a car in Gresham.
55-year-old Jack Brooks, of Gresham, remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon after he was hit by a driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard, according to police.
A witness to collision told officers that two vehicles may have been racing when Brooks was hit.
The driver of the car involved in the collision remained at the scene after and cooperated with officers, the police department says; the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.
The bicyclist at the time of the collision was wearing a helmet. No arrests of citations have been issued and officers continue to investigate.
Officers are searching for witnesses to the collision or the possible racing prior to the collision; anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
