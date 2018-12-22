PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police identified the person found dead in a Portland motel room.
Police said the victim, identified as Ian Olson, 18, of St. Helens was found dead at a Motel 6 located at 518 Northeast Holladay Street on Friday.
A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Olson died of homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot injury.
Officers said the case remains open and is an ongoing investigation. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
There is believed to be no danger to the community, according to police
Anyone with information about this homicide investigation or Olson should contact PPB Detective Division Homicide Detail Detective Travis Law at 503-823-9786 or Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov.
