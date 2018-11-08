PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police identified a man that was found dead in northeast Portland on Thursday.
On Nov. 2, officers responded to the 6800 block of Northeast Broadway.
A community member had found a dead body and reported it to officials.
The circumstances were suspicious-in-nature, so members of the PPB Detective Division's Homicide Detail responded to the scene.
On Thursday, police identified the body as Christopher A. Tompkins, 59, of Portland.
Police said they are waiting to hear from a medical examiner regarding the manner and cause of Tompkin’s death.
Detectives said they do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public.
Anyone with information about Tompkins or the incident should contact PPB Homicide Detail Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
