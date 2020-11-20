PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Portland that left a pedestrian in critical condition.
According to investigators, the pedestrian, a 27-year-old man, is in critical condition at an area hospital after undergoing surgery.
The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 6:51 p.m Tuesday in the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street. The Portland Police Bureau's Traffic Division's Major Crash Team investigated the crash and said the driver left the scene westbound on Southeast Stark Street after hitting the pedestrian while the pedestrian was crossing the street in a crosswalk.
Police on Friday identified the suspect vehicle as a 2002-2006 Infiniti Q45 that is most likely silver or tan. The car would probably have damage to the front left headlight and hood and possibly to the windshield, according to investigators.
Leading up to the crash, witnesses told police that the driver was traveling with the car's headlights off and at a high rate of speed.
Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911 as soon as possible. Anyone with additional information that could be helpful is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-344144.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
