PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 52-year-old cyclist who died after a collision with a driver in southeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the 7300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 11:10 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said Pamela Seidel of Portland was riding her bicycle east on Southeast Henderson Street when a collision occurred with a Honda Pilot heading south on 82nd Avenue.
Seidel was provided emergency medical aid at the scene and taken to the hospital, but she died Monday evening.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.