GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Grants Pass and left the scene.
The collision occurred Monday evening on Rogue River Highway near Cloverlawn Drive.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Investigators on Thursday identified the driver as 42-year-old Heather Waston, of Grants Pass. Waston is white, stands approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds, according to police. She has blonde or brown hair and brown eyes.
Waston was last seen driving a white 2004 Kia Optima with Oregon license plates 042JWG.
Anyone who sees Waston is asked to call Officer Shali Marshall at 541-450-6260 or Detective Yerrik at 541-450-6260.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
