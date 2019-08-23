PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the driver killed in a semi crash on I-5 in southwest Portland on Wednesday.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old Tony Richard Mack.
Investigators believe the semi-truck was traveling northbound on I-5 when it lost control and crashed into a metal structure that traverses I-5 holding directional signs for freeway traffic.
Police said the driver died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash shut down the highway all night Wednesday and kept multiple lanes closed through Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
