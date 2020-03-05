Police ID driver who crashed into tree, died in downtown Portland; passenger still hospitalized

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a woman who died after crashing into a tree in downtown Portland late Wednesday morning.
Tina Brewer-Uhlenhopp, 52, of Gresham, crashed while driving a Ford Focus with two passengers inside near Southwest Naito Parkway and Harrison Street.
The two passengers, both women, were transported to an area hospital, one in critical condition, according to law enforcement.
The passenger with serious injuries remains at the hospital; the second passenger has been released, according to investigators.
Naito Parkway was shut down in both directions while law enforcement was on scene on Wednesday. Investigators haven’t said what might have caused the crash.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.