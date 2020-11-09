PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the driver who died after crashing into a tree and a building in northeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast Columbia Boulevard near 60th Avenue at 10:11 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said 27-year-old Armando Pascual Lopez of Portland died in the crash. Lopez was the only person in the car, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.
Investigators said Monday that speeding by Lopez is believed to have been a contributing factor to the deadly crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
