PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a driver who died in a head-on crash in northeast Portland over the weekend.
The two-car crash occurred on Saturday around 4:45 p.m. on Northeast Glisan Street near Northeast 158th Avenue.
Brian Michael Johnston, 57, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was hurt in the crash and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
There were no known passengers in either vehicle, according to police.
Police said a third vehicle was affected by the crash, but no one inside was injured.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
