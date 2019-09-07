PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police identified the driver who spilled piles of gravel across southbound Interstate 5 in southwest Portland Friday evening.
Police responded around 8 p.m. after they said they received several calls reporting the driver was driving extremely slow and spilling gravel on I-5 near the Naito Parkway on-ramp.
Officers tried to stop the driver, but the driver failed to yield.
Officers had to use at least 5 police vehicle to box in the dump truck.
Police said the suspect was identified as 50-year-old Craig S. Ferrero.
He was transported by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution, and then transported by PPB officers to jail.
He was booked on charges of 2 counts of attempt to elude by vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle, 3 counts of second-degree criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless driving, interfering with public transportation, and 2 counts of reckless endangering.
The investigation is continuing. If anyone was in the area at the time of this incident and believes they were a victim of a crime related to it, they are encouraged to make a police report by calling non-emergency dispatch at 503 823 3333.
If anyone has video of the incident they would be willing to share with investigators, then please contact Officer Peter Braun at Peter.Braun@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
