WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - The two people who died after they were run over by a Jeep at a swimming hole in Washougal have been identified by police.
Rudolf Hohstadt, 61, and Regina Hohstadt, 62, were identified as the victims of Tuesday's hit-and-run. Police said the Hohstadts were from Germany and arrived in the United States just a few days ago to visit family in the metro area.
Officers responded to the Sandy Swimming Hole Park just prior to 5 p.m. after the suspect, identified as 71-year-old David E. Croswell, of Washougal, drove through a chain link fence and continued down onto the beach where he drove over the Hohstadts, who were lying on the beach.
Police said the Hohstadts later died from injuries they sustained.
Croswell fled the park after the incident. Police later located him and the suspect vehicle at around 8:50 p.m.
Police do not believe Croswell knew the Hohstadts or had contact with them prior to the incident.
Croswell was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide - driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of hit-and-run - death.
He is due in court Wednesday morning.
