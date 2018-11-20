PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 41-year-old Gresham who was man shot and killed at a southeast Portland apartment complex.
Police responded to the Court Louise Apartments on the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard just before 6 a.m. Monday.
Officers found blood on the ground in the parking lot and learned an injured man had been moving toward Southeast 131st Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
As the investigation continued, officers learned the victim flagged down a driver, who took him to a Portland hospital. The shooting victim died while at the hospital.
The victim was identified Tuesday as Dominique S. Eivers. An autopsy determined Eivers died from homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot injury.
The suspect, Nathan W. Moore, 38, was arrested Monday on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detail Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
