Police ID Gresham officer involved in deadly shooting in Portland

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department has identified an officer involved in a deadly shooting in southeast Portland on Sunday evening.
James Doyle shot and killed Israel Berry, 49, while responding to a disturbance call in the 12400 block of Southeast Kelly Street, according to police.
Doyle responded to the scene along with several Portland police officers.
Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the man was reportedly making threats. Police have not released any additional details.
FOX 12 spoke with Doyle’s family members, who described him as a friendly and very helpful person.
Doyle was hired by the Gresham Police Department in January 2018 and has been in law enforcement for close to two-and-half years.
Doyle responded to the scene on Sunday as many Portland police officers were in downtown Portland responding to large demonstrations for George Floyd.
The Portland Police Bureau continues to investigate. Anyone with information can reach Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466, william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395, travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
