PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police Monday identified a man they say is connected to a double-stabbing that occurred at an apartment building in northeast Portland Saturday evening.
Officers arrested 34-year-old Ashley Ray Rogers in the 6600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue Saturday around 8:15 p.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The bureau says Rogers was still at the scene when officers arrived and found two people suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Officers provided first aid to the two people, a male and a female, before they were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Rogers was arrested without incident Saturday. Police also seized a knife found at the scene as evidence.
Saturday evening, police said they believe the people who were stabbed were residents at the apartment.
Rogers was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and faces two counts of assault in the second degree.
