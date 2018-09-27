PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the man found dead at an apartment complex in northwest Portland on Thursday.
Sy B. Powell, 42, of Portland, was found dead in an apartment at the Sally McCracken Apartments located at 532 Northwest Everett Street, according to police.
Police said Multnomah County parole and probation officers went to the apartment on Monday to check on a client on parole that had not made an appointment.
The cause of death at this time is under investigation, according to police although an autopsy has been performed.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Detail continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about this death should contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
