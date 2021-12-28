PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the 53-year-old man who was found dead in the Piedmont neighborhood last Thursday morning.

Police identified the victim Tuesday as Michael Johnson. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined his cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

PPB said it is continuing the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who was in Farragut Park on Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to contact them. They are also asking anyone who may have video of the park of its immediate surroundings during that same time period, from devices like a doorbell camera, to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.

On Dec. 23, at about 10:18 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone shot in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street. Police said Johnson was found dead inside a tent from a gunshot wound.

Officers searched the area, but police said it is believe the suspect left in a vehicle after the shooting. A description of the suspect is not available.