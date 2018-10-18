PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 31-year-old man found dead on a bike path in northeast Portland.
Denorris L. McClendon, of Portland, was found dead near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street just after 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Officers initially considered the death suspicious but a medical examiner Thursday said they did not. The medical examiner did not release a cause of death.
Portland police continue to investigate and say there is no immediate danger to the community.
Anyone with information about McClendon or the investigation is asked contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
They may also contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991 or todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
