PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a car in southeats Portland.
Officers said James A. McCree, 58, died at the scene after being hit by a car on Saturday near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 130th Avenue.
Preliminary information suggests that McCree was using a crosswalk when the driver of a dark colored SUV hit him.
Police said the driver of the dark colored SUV fled the scene.
Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the involved driver and vehicle. The dark colored SUV is believed to have front end damage.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Traffic Investigation Unit Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
