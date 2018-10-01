BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man crossing Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton died after being hit by three drivers early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the 16000 block of the Highway at 3:28 a.m.
Investigators said 24-year-old Uriel Santiago-Sarabia crossed TV Highway heading south in front of a westbound Cadillac Escalade in the right lane.
The driver immediately stopped to provide aid after hitting Santiago-Sarabia, however police said Santiago-Sarabia was then hit by two additional vehicles.
Santiago-Sarabia was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he lived in unincorporated Washington County.
The driver who remained at the scene cooperated with the investigation and is not facing charges.
Beaverton police are attempting to contact the drivers of the two additional vehicles that hit Santiago-Sarabia. One vehicle is described as a large truck and the other was a sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 503-629-0111.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.