PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified man shot and killed in northeast Portland on Thursday, and now they’re for neighbors’ security footage.
Thomas Hammond, 66, of Portland, was shot in the 4300 block of Northeast 90th Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. to find evidence of gunfire. Police also said they found a man on scene that had been shot.
Police on Friday identified that man as Hammond and said he died from a gunshot wound. The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives have not identified a suspect and want to speak with anyone who can provide additional information about this incident.
They’re asking people who live between Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast Skidmore Street from Northeast 85th Avenue to Northeast 92nd Avenue for home security footage from Thursday from 4 p.m. to 4 p.m.
People with information can contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0403 william.winters@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
