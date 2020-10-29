PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives have identified a man killed in a car fire in northeast Portland last week.
Huarleen Bain, 40, was found dead inside the car when officers responded to the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast San Rafael Drive just before 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 23.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the death was a homicide. No additional information has been released.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.