SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting inside a Goodwill store.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon inside the Goodwill Store on Edgewater Street NW in west Salem.
Officers said Scott Gabriel Spangler, 43, of Dallas, has been identified as the person who died during the altercation with Point Officer Darren Buchholz of the Dallas Police Department.
According to state protocol, an outside agency must take on the role of lead investigative agency. The Salem Police Department has been assigned.
The investigation is on-going and no further information will be released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.