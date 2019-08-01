PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 32-year-old man shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Lane Christopher Martin was shot near Southeast 120th Avenue and Ash Street after police say he attempted to break into a vehicle in the parking lot of a Safeway off NE 122nd Avenue. The suspect reportedly displayed an edged weapon when confronted by a security officer.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Lane’s cause of death to be gunshot wounds.
According to officers, the shooting occurred in the Ash Street Courtyard Apartments. Officers say Martin was not associated with the complex.
The police bureau Wednesday identified the officers involved in the shooting as Officer Gary Doran, a 12-year veteran, acting Sergeant David Kemple, a 17-year veteran, and Officer Nicholas Bianchini, a 10-year veteran. The bureau said Doran deployed deadly force and Kemple and Bianchini deployed less lethal force. The officers are on a standard leave until the investigation is complete.
Detectives are asking witnesses to the shooting to come forward with eye witness accounts, video, or photographs. They’re also asking for the of a black Volvo 4-door SUV, which was on Northeast Davis Street turning onto Southbound 122nd Avenue around the time of the shooting, to please contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or at Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.