PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was killed in a deadly shooting in southeast Portland.
The case began as a report of a suspicious person with a weapon near Southeast 103rd Drive and Stark Street at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
A caller reported a man carrying a knife in the street.
Detectives said officers approached the suspect and, a short time later, shots were fired. Police said both less-lethal and lethal rounds were fired by the officers.
Medical assistance was provided to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified Monday night as 51-year-old Koben S. Henriksen. Police said his family has been notified of his death.
Earlier Monday, the bureau reported that Officer Justin Raphael, a 7-year veteran of PPB, used lethal force. Officer Daniel Leonard, who has been with PPB for 11 years, used less-lethal force.
The less-lethal force was described by police as a “tool that launches foam-tipped projectiles designed to impact a subject from a distance.”
No further information has been released about this investigation.
"Portland Police Officers responded to a dynamic situation involving an armed subject," said Chief Danielle Outlaw on Sunday night. "This is still early in the investigation and we will work within the process to release as much information as we can without compromising any of the investigation."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Gee, I wonder were reporters standing there witnessing the incident as it occurred ?? I ask only because the headline indicates that Fox12 somehow KNOWS that the person who was killed by police was armed. Yet the investigation has not been concluded,. The involved officers haven't even been interviewed by homicide investigators, and even if they had been there is No Way Fox 12 wouldn't know the outcome of the investigation yet, either way. This is a clear indication that Fox 12 is simply carrying water for PPB!!! The deceased might have had car keys in his hand. We don't know, won't know until after the grand jury transcripts are made public and the eye witness interviews are made public. Yet right here we got a bold headline stating deceased was armed. You should be ashamed of yourselves and I can tell you, you have just degraded the level of trust the public extended to your organization.
