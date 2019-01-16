PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified a man who died from his injuries Tuesday night after getting shot by a security guard outside a southeast Portland strip club.
Eugene Pharr, Jr., 42, died from homicidal violence as a result of a gunshot wound, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office says.
Pharr was shot early Tuesday morning outside the Dream On Saloon in the 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. and say two men, one of them Pharr, approached an armed security guard in the strip club’s parking lot. There was some sort of disturbance and Pharr was shot by the security guard.
Pharr and the other man fled the scene after the shooting.
Officers later found Pharr with serious injuries and transported him to an area hospital, where he died, the bureau says.
Officers on Wednesday identified the other man involved in the shooting as 43-year-old Henry L. McCollum.
McCollum was arrested at the scene Tuesday and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges including robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say the security guard who shot Pharr has surrendered his gun and is cooperating with investigators. Officers have seized the gun as evidence. Detectives with the Homicide Details continue to investigate.
This is the second shooting that has happened outside the Dream On Saloon in the past three months. A 26-year-old man was shot and killed outside the strip club on Nov. 15.
There is no information to suggest that the two shootings are connected.
