HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 39-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting at the Hillsboro Police Department’s West Precinct Monday.
Jason Livengood, of Camas, was shot by Officer Bobby Voth, a two-year veteran with the department.
The shooting occurred around 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the west precinct as police were investigating a suspicious circumstance between two drivers.
During the encounter, Livengood was armed with a handgun and refused to drop it, leading to shots fired, police say. Livengood did not fire any rounds from his gun and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt in the shooting and the other driver was not taken into custody.
According to police, Voth has 22 years of law enforcement experience.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
