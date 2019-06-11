PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a man shot and killed by officers in northwest Portland Sunday morning.
David Wayne Downs, 38, was holding a woman at knifepoint when two officers shot him at a commercial building in the 1300 block of Northwest Lovejoy Street, the police bureau says.
The officers first attempted less-lethal force, but that was unsuccessful, according to law enforcement.
Police have not said what type of less-lethal force was used, or how many times the man was shot. They also have not released specific details about why officers were forced to shoot.
Downs died at the scene Sunday before medical personnel arrived. According to detectives, he was previously a resident of California. They’re trying to figure out how long Downs has been in the Portland area.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office says Downs died of a gunshot wound. His family has been notified and toxicology results are pending, according to police.
Per bureau police, the officers involved in the shooting were interviewed by the internal affairs within 48 of the shooting, according law enforcement.
The woman being held at knifepoint was injured prior to officers arriving, according to police. She was taken to the hospital and has been treated and released. Police say they have no information about whether the Downs and woman knew each other.
This is the third deadly officer-involved shooting for the bureau so far this year.
Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to contact Homicide Detail Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
