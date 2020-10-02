PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a man killed in an early morning shooting in northeast Portland on Thursday.
Michael Epps Junior, 38, was shot near Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 5:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police arrived to find Epps Junior dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner on Friday determined the cause of Epps' death as a gunshot wound and declared his manner of death a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released. Portland Police homicide detectives ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandpolice.gov or Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov.
