PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man that died in a shooting in northeast Portland Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the area of Northeast Garfield Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street on the report that someone had been shot.
The victim was identified as 39 year-old Quincy Gill.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office has determined the manner of death as homicide and the cause as gunshot wound.
A vigil is being held Thursday at Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Garfield Avenue at 6 p.m.
This is an active investigation and if anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Homicide Detectives.
Information can be shared with Homicide Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.