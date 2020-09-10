PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a man shot and killed in northeast Portland on Wednesday.
The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. in the 6600 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard, according to police.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, who they say died. The medical examiner’s office determined Lasalle Jamal Shakier, 29, of Portland, died due to a gunshot wound. Shakier’s death was declared a homicide.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate and found evidence of gunfire at the scene on Wednesday.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law 503-823-0395 Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov.
