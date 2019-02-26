PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police Tuesday identified a 38-year-old man who they say was shot and killed Friday night in southeast Portland just north of David Douglas High School.
Oscar Rodriguez Torres died as a result of homicidal violence, the State of Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office says.
Officers Friday night found Torres dead in the 300 block of 17th Avenue near Stark Street.
Southeast 127th Avenue from Burnside to Stark Streets and Westbound Stark Street from 122nd to 130th Avenues were closed while investigators were on scene.
Police Tuesday did not provide any additional information, including possible suspect information.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to contact Homicide Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
