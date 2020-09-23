PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 45-year-old man who died of his injuries after he was stabbed in north Portland on Monday.
James Allen Anderson, of Portland, was stabbed in the 8400 block of North Interstate Place. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and temporarily closed North Interstate Place from Argyle to McClellan.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner has ruled Anderson's death a homicide by stab wound, according to law enforcement.
Anderson's death marks the 35th homicide in Portland this year. According to law enforcement, the total number of homicides in Portland in 2019 was 32.
Jonathan C. Creswell, 31, also of Portland, has been arrested in connection with Anderson's death. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges including murder in the second degree - domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon - domestic violence.
Anderson's family has been notified. Anyone with additional information about Anderson's death is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
