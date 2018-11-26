PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help finding a man accused of walking around southeast Portland with a thin metal object and using it to poke people.
Officers have identified Justin C. Venable, 37, as a suspect in connection to four incidents that happened Saturday through Monday.
Officers say Venable is white, stands just over six-feet tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, and carrying a black backpack.
Police believe he was involved in the following incidents:
- Saturday at 8:25 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 35th Avenue
- Saturday at 11:13 p.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 36th Avenue
- Sunday at 3:45 p.m., near Southeast Ankeny Street and Southeast 20th Avenue
- Monday at 12:25 a.m., near Southeast Hawthorne Street and Southeast 40th Avenue
According to police, the suspect approached people who were walking through the neighborhood and poked the victims, then continued walking. None of the victims needed medical attention.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who says he was poked by the suspect while running on Southeast 20th Avenue.
"I see this guy walking toward me, I'm like, 'okay, I'll go around, you know, a pedestrian,'" Trampas Kirk said. "I swerve to sort of go left around him and he lunges toward me and stuck me in the neck with his screw driver or something."
Kirk said it didn't hurt much, but it did startle him.
Officers continue to search for Venable; they warn that anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information regarding Venable, including his location, is asked to contact Officer William Green at 503-823-0344 or William.Green@portlandoregon.gov.
