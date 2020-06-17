PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 53-year-old man is facing an assault charge for stabbing someone and then challenging officers to shoot him, according to law enforcement.
Ronald McCloud was booked into the Multnomah County Jail after the incident on Tuesday evening in southeast Portland.
Police responded to the scene near Southeast Haig Street and 17th Avenue and found the victim with serious injuries. Police on Wednesday said the victim was still recovering at an area hospital with serious injuries.
Officers on Tuesday said they found the suspect nearby holding a two-and-a-half foot long object in his hand. Authorities said McCloud challenged officers to shoot him, but they were able to calm him down and safely take him into custody. Police said no force was used.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503-823-0451 or at christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.
